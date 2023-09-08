Mining Supervisor (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Mining Supervisor on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Investigate optimum, cost effective and sustainable mining methods Day to day Planning, Leading, Organizing and Controlling of all operations and personnel pertaining to all contractors and transporters.

 Achievement of set targets and efficiencies through carrying out work as per mine schedules as directed by the Mining Contracts Manager/ Officer.

 Offering technical assistance to contractors so as to ensure that their operations comply with relevant Zimasco standards.

 Administration of Emergency action plans for your areas of responsibility.

 Timeous submission of all reports.

 Adherence to the Annual Business Plan (ABP).

 Ensuring that all contractors working in Zimasco claims under your control do so in

compliance with the laws of the country.

 Working knowledge of safety management systems, with exposure to the NOSA SHE system being an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.

Full Blasting Licence.

Mining Diploma is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience at Overseer Miner /Senior Overseer Miner.

Experience of Dyke Underground Seam Mining and Dyke Surface Open Strip Mining.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: