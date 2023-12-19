Mining Surveyor (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Certify the accuracy of surveys and surface mining plans.
- Indicate the risks or dangers at a mining location on a mine plan sheet.
- Carry out initial surveys and assessments on potential sites.
- Chart surface areas using GPS.
- Create 3D models of mining sites using digital imaging and design software.
- Prepare mine plans and liaise with relevant authorities.
- Use geographic information systems to create site maps, including mine structures and deposit layers.
- Identify risks and the environmental effects of mining activities within a location.
- Negotiate contracts to buy, lease or provide access to mining sites.
- Review ownership rights or native titles.
- Carry out a valuation of mineral deposits within a mine.
- Update site maps and mine plans for ongoing mining development.
- Advise mine owners and operators on how best to restore the landscape.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Mining Survey or Equivalent.
- At least 3 years’ experience in mining survey.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
- Proven knowledge of GIS systems.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.


