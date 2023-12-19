Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

Mining Surveyor (Harare)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Dec. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Certify the accuracy of surveys and surface mining plans.
  • Indicate the risks or dangers at a mining location on a mine plan sheet.
  • Carry out initial surveys and assessments on potential sites.
  • Chart surface areas using GPS.
  • Create 3D models of mining sites using digital imaging and design software.
  • Prepare mine plans and liaise with relevant authorities.
  • Use geographic information systems to create site maps, including mine structures and deposit layers.
  • Identify risks and the environmental effects of mining activities within a location.
  • Negotiate contracts to buy, lease or provide access to mining sites.
  • Review ownership rights or native titles.
  • Carry out a valuation of mineral deposits within a mine.
  • Update site maps and mine plans for ongoing mining development.
  • Advise mine owners and operators on how best to restore the landscape.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Mining Survey or Equivalent.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in mining survey.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
  • Proven knowledge of GIS systems.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

Quantity Surveyor (Harare)

Deadline:
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

Loading And Hauling Supervisor (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback