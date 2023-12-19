Mining Surveyor (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Certify the accuracy of surveys and surface mining plans.

Indicate the risks or dangers at a mining location on a mine plan sheet.

Carry out initial surveys and assessments on potential sites.

Chart surface areas using GPS.

Create 3D models of mining sites using digital imaging and design software.

Prepare mine plans and liaise with relevant authorities.

Use geographic information systems to create site maps, including mine structures and deposit layers.

Identify risks and the environmental effects of mining activities within a location.

Negotiate contracts to buy, lease or provide access to mining sites.

Review ownership rights or native titles.

Carry out a valuation of mineral deposits within a mine.

Update site maps and mine plans for ongoing mining development.

Advise mine owners and operators on how best to restore the landscape.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Mining Survey or Equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in mining survey.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Proven knowledge of GIS systems.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023