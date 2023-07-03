Mining Technical Assistant (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome sector, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities within the Projects Department of its Mining Division. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance

Reporting to the Mining Projects Engineer, the successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the Mining Project Engineers in planning and implementing mining projects within the Mining Division.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in ensuring that mining projects are properly planned, budgeted for and implemented within the budgeted costs, time and quality.

Assist in the management of projects service providers and contractors within the Mining Division.

Assist in the generation of mining Capex budgets.

Assist in mining project cost control.

Assist in ensuring that all work done within the projects section is done in compliance of applicable legislation as well as company standards, policies and procedures

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Mining Engineering.

BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or equivalent will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ post-Graduate Development qualification experience in an underground, hard rock mining environment of which at least 1 year should have been at Overseer Miner level.

A holder of a Full Blasting Licence.

Membership of a recognized engineering professional body.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office Suite is a prerequisite.

Working knowledge of safety management systems, with exposure to the NOSA SHE system being an added advantage.

A working knowledge of mining software systems is an advantage.

Experience in mining planning and design work is an advantage.

Mining project management knowledge and experience is an advantage.

Knowledge of the SAP ERP is an advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s licence is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

