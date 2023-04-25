Mobile Application Developer

Job Description

This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops iOS and Android applications to meet business digital needs.

Develop new customer-facing interfaces.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Experience in designing resilient systems.

Keeping up to date with the terminology, concepts and best practices for coding mobile apps

Using and adapting existing web applications for apps

Strong understanding of architecture and design patterns.

Experience in tools and frameworks such as Flutter, React, VueJs,JavaScript,Jquery NodeJs, Angular,,CSS, Ionic, .

Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery

Experience in a FinTech / Banking environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).

Skills:

Adaptability, Adaptability, Android Applications, Apple iOS, Building Architecture, Business, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), Client Side Scripting, Data Integration, Design, Documentations, Integration Testing, Intools, JavaScript Frameworks, Javascript Programming Language, jQuery, Mobile Applications, Mobile Telephones, Node.js, Scripting, Software Engineering, System Integration Testing (SIT), Systems Integration, Teamwork, User Experience (UX) {+ 4 more}.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Mobile-Application-Developer_JR-38803?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023