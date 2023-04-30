Log inCreate Account
Anglo American

Mobile Equipment Engineer

Anglo American
May. 04, 2023
Job Description

This role is in the Engineering Department at a Band 6 reporting to the Engineering Manager

The Mobile Equipment Engineer is responsible for providing operational service to the Mine Manager, with a 1-2 year planning horizon. The role ensures effective and safe movement of men, ore and material in the decline shaft or haulage and the associated maintenance and construction linked to the Operational Area of responsibility. Your role will include but not limited to:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring compliance with social performance requirements that include identifying and managing social and human rights impacts and risks associated with the department.
  • Aligning with Site Managers and understand the arising issues from the fleet in terms of breakdowns.
  • Ensuring critical interventions that need to be done on the equipment.
  • Managing normal day to day plant maintenance that need to be done on equipment.
  • Coordination of Contractors daily activities across operational area
  • Being responsible for daily operational issues
  • Being responsible for underground mobile machinery
  • Providing technical advice to Foremen
  • Ensuring safe and optimal and maintenance and operation of machinery and equipment to required standards.
  • Allocation of resources within the section
  • Setting daily, weekly and monthly technical targets
  • Changing plans and schedules on the shift to minimize the effect of unexpected problems.
  • Overseeing section maintenance
  • Stopping the operation if the work conditions are unsafe.
  • Ensuring that the mining process remains fully operational.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in electrical, mechanical or industrial engineering (any related engineering degree).
  • 10 years post university experience or Apprentice trained DPF/mechanical technician with more than 15 years’ experience.
  • Underground Mechanized Mining experience (added advantage).
  • Experience working with underground trackless mobile equipment.
  • Knowledge of Safety, Health, and Environment systems.
  • Medical certificate of fitness.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this role, please complete our online application form on: https://www.angloamerican.com/careers/job-opportunities/apply/jobdetail?jobid=061b6900-b613-4cda-bb03-e48fab9ae70c. You will have the opportunity to upload your CV and other relevant documentation as part of this process.

Deadline: 04 May 2023

Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a British listed multinational mining company with headquarters in London, England. It is the world's largest producer of platinum, with around 40% of world output, as well as being a major producer of diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore and steelmaking coal.

