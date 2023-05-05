Job Description

This role is in the Engineering Department at a Band 6 reporting to the Engineering Manager

The Mobile Equipment Engineer is responsible for providing operational service to the Mine Manager, with a 1-2 year planning horizon. The role ensures effective and safe movement of men, ore and material in the decline shaft or haulage and the associated maintenance and construction linked to the Operational Area of responsibility. Your role will include but not limited to:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring compliance with social performance requirements that include identifying and managing social and human rights impacts and risks associated with the department.

Aligning with Site Managers and understand the arising issues from the fleet in terms of breakdowns.

Ensuring critical interventions that need to be done on the equipment.

Managing normal day to day plant maintenance that need to be done on equipment.

Coordination of Contractors daily activities across operational area

Being responsible for daily operational issues

Being responsible for underground mobile machinery

Providing technical advice to Foremen

Ensuring safe and optimal and maintenance and operation of machinery and equipment to required standards.

Allocation of resources within the section

Setting daily, weekly and monthly technical targets

Changing plans and schedules on the shift to minimize the effect of unexpected problems.

Overseeing section maintenance

Stopping the operation if the work conditions are unsafe.

Ensuring that the mining process remains fully operational.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in electrical, mechanical or industrial engineering (any related engineering degree).

10 years post university experience or Apprentice trained DPF/mechanical technician with more than 15 years’ experience.

Underground Mechanized Mining experience (added advantage).

Experience working with underground trackless mobile equipment.

Knowledge of Safety, Health, and Environment systems.

Medical certificate of fitness.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this role, please complete our online application form on: https://www.angloamerican.com/careers/job-opportunities/apply/jobdetail?jobid=061b6900-b613-4cda-bb03-e48fab9ae70c. You will have the opportunity to upload your CV and other relevant documentation as part of this process.

Deadline: 04 May 2023