Masimba Holdings Limited

Mobile Equipment Operators (TLB, Bulldozer, Front-End Loader, Excavator and Grader-Final Cutter)

Masimba Holdings Limited
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

The position exists to operate machinery relevant to construction projects

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Controls and operates equipment in line with desired requirements.
  • Ensures compliance with all SHEQ and legal requirements.
  • Performs preventive and routine maintenance.
  • Ensures that operation of machinery, gauges and dials are conforming to process specifications.
  • Performs machine checks and pre-shift or task assessment before commencement of work.
  • Reports any faults, damages, or problems with machinery to the respective Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate of competency from recognised training institutions.
  • Minimum 3 years of experience in construction, engineering, or mining industries.
  • Driver’s license is an added advantage.

Personal Attributes:

  • Attention to detail and safety standards.
  • Excellent Communication Skills.
  • Problem Solving.

Other

How to Apply

Should you meet the above criteria, please submit your application clearly stating the preferred discipline on the email subject matter to: humancapital@masimbagroup.com

Alternatively, you may deliver by hand c/o Human Capital at:

Masimba Holdings Limited

44 Tilbury Road

Willovale

Harare

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Masimba Holdings Limited

Website
+263 242 611641-5

Masimba Holdings Limited is a well-established Zimbabwean contracting and industrial group, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions to the agriculture, commercial, communications, housing, mining, water and transport sectors.

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1974, the Group's capabilities lie in contracting and infrastructure solutions.

