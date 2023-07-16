Monitoring, Accountability And Learning (Meal) Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post. Quality Assuarance And Professional Development Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing and setting up of University Technical Program, Monitoring and Evaluation Frameworks (including program M and E Plan, Budget and Data Collection Tools.

Designing Evaluation Data Collection, Data Entry and Data Cleaning, Data Analysis (qualitative and quantitative) and Report Writing.

Collation and Interpretation of Complex Data on a Range of Universities’ Activities and Functions

Oversee Monitoring and Evaluation Activities Including the Context Analysis, Impact Evaluation, Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of program Activities, Output and Outcomes.

Designing and Testing of Data Collection Tools, Data Analysis and Reporting.

Capacitating Heads of Departments in Conducting Assessments, Ongoing Program Monitoring and Reporting.

Work with the Quality Assurance and Professional Directorate to ensure that Accountability Mainstreaming is Implemented in all University Activities.

Conduct Stakeholder Consultation to serve as Program Management Tools and Early Warning Systems.

Carry Out Periodical Internal Audits to Ensure that University Activities are in Line with Program Implementation Plan and Outcomes.

Coordinate, Consolidate and Document Lessons Learnt and Best Practises Within the Program and Share Information with relevant Stakeholders

Assist in Organising Relevant Technical Trainings for all University’s Strategic Goals

Create And Maintain Databases and Processes to Collect, Collate, Analyse and Report on Data Support and Inform Decision Makers at All Levels.

Designing And Conducting Online Student/ Lecturer Evaluations.

To Manage and Oversee Administrative Monitoring Procedures and Systems to Ensure Adherence and Compliance to SOPs.

Actively Participate in University Wide Committee to Contribute to The Review and Improvement of Processes and Procedures in Line with University Strategic Plan.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s Degree in Related Filed, Social Sciences, Development Studies or Any Related Field.

A Diploma or Postgraduate Qualification in Monitoring and Evaluation is a Must.

At Least 2 Years Working Experience in The Monitoring and Evaluation Filed.

University Work Experience in An Added Advantage.

Key Competencies:

Excellent Communication and Presentation Skills.

Ability To Develop and Maintain Professional Relationships.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills; Ability to Deal with a Wide Variety of People at All Levels Using Judgement, Diplomacy, Tact and Political Awareness.

Intellectual Capacity to Use Sophisticated Problem-Solving Skills and Implement Appropriate Solutions.

Able To Develop Systems and Processes, Taking into Account Multiple Factors and Analysing Complex Data.

Good Computer and Database Management Skills, Document Review and Report Writing Skills.

A Team Player, Ability to Multi-Task and Work in Cross-Functional, Fast-Paced Environments with The Pressure of Multiple Deadline.

Honesty And Personal Integrity, Emotional Maturity and Ability to Adjust to Working Conditions.

Excellent Database Computing Skills, Including High Level of Competency in The Use of Statistical Packages Such Excel, STATA And MATLAB.

The Ability to Work Independently with Minimum Supervision.

Commitments To Maintain High Service and Quality Standards.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: