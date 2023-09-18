Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator (Harare)

Support all M&E initiatives for assigned Programme(s)/project(s) including monitoring data quality, tracking the progress of activities, and contributing to staff capacity building initiatives as necessary.

System Development:

Creating a framework and procedures for the monitoring and evaluation of programme activities.

Support the programmes in defining and implementing the key project performance indicators (KPI) as well as monitoring them throughout the duration of the Programmes/projects.

Proposing strategies to increase data use and demand amongst programme staff.

Support programme staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture program progress.

Draft tools and their revisions as well as data collection procedures (e.g. logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E manuals)

Reviewing the performance of existing management information systems to help identify potential modifications or resources.

Data Management and Analysis:

Keep abreast of developments in programme changes and progress in order to advise and recommend tools and strategies to increase program performances and results.

Suggest ways to facilitate data collection and the flow of data within Programme field teams.

Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.

Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by Programmes and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

Analyse changes and patterns in KPI data and performance reports in order to support Programme staff.

Support the programme to ensure that donor, partner, and Senior Management data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.

Support and participate in programme evaluations

Documentation of best practices, sharing and learning:

Document good practices, lessons-learned trends, cross-cutting policy and implementation issues etc.

Submit required analytical reports on progress – including indications of planned actions on time and to the relevant bodies.

Make regular reports to the programmes managers and coordinators, highlighting areas of concern and preparing the documentation for review at meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in statistics, demographics, public policy, international development, economics, monitoring and evaluation or related field.

Minimum of six years professional experience in M&E positions of increasing seniority with responsibility for implementing M&E activities of all programs.

Master’s degree plus an advanced certificate in M&E is an added advantage.

Good writing, analytical and communication skills.

Relevant experience in field survey/data collection (qualitative and quantitative) techniques, data entry, data verification, and analysis.

Strong computer literacy with a full knowledge of MS Office applications. In addition to Microsoft Excel, the incumbent should demonstrate fluency in use of at least one data management software including MS Access, SPSS Team Player.

Professionalism: demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.

Delivering results: produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner; is action oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.

Other

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of certified academic certificates.

Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given.

Applications that are late, do not have a CV and certified certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.

E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe holds strict child safeguarding principles and a zero-tolerance policy for conducts of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse in the workplace and other places where the organization’s activities are rendered. Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes.

