Monitoring and Evaluation Intern x2 (Chiredzi & Hwange)

Job Description

This internship program provides an opportunity to learn while carrying out monitoring and evaluation duties. The position will be based Chiredzi (x1) and Hwange (x1). The position will provide support to the MEL/CLA unit in ECODIT. Under the direct supervision of the MEL/CLA Manager, through the internship experience, the intern will:

Gain practical, hands-on experience in MEL/CLA.

Receive mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals within ECODIT.

Apply theoretical knowledge gained through academic studies in a practical setting.

Learn about the organization's operations, culture, values, and Code of Conduct.

Access ECODIT's extensive training and development opportunities which provide learning opportunities for further development and growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data entry and fulfilling the data needs for the Resilience ANCHORS intervention.

Support with data quality checks, verify and clean MEL data before archiving

Assist in ensuring complete, accurate and timely capturing of all program data into respective databases.

Review and make necessary corrections to the data captured in databases

Support the MEL team in the compilation of regular and periodic reports through the provision of timely, accurate and updated data

Upload MEL templates for mobile data collection systems

Assist in ensuring full functionality of computerized mobile data collection systems for regular field monitoring, surveys and assessments, including providing user support.

Support the MEL team to prepare activity reports and documentation of best practices, lessons learnt, and assessment reports.

Maintain confidentiality and observe data protection and other associated guidelines.

Support with responding to inquiries regarding entered data as requested by the project team.

Assist the MEL team in preparing logistics for training, review meetings, survey/assessments planning and implementation.

Support the MEL team in generating activity reports and minutes.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Recently graduated in the last two years with a Bachelor’s degree or HND in Statistics/Monitoring and Evaluation/Business Administration, or any related field.

Good attention to detail.

Ability to work in a paced environment, remaining productive when under pressure.

Familiar with digital data collection and analysis packages (KOBO Toolbox, ODK Collect, MS Excel, and SPSS).

Strong computer skills (primarily Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Ability to interact and maintain good working relationships with individuals of varying social and cultural backgrounds.

Flexible approach to work.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Other

Deadline: 31 October 2023