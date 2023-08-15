Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Corporate Services (Secretariat)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing and implementing the Monitoring and Evaluation activities of the University.

Assisting the Secretariat office in preparing Quarterly/ Annual reports on programmes progress;

Monitoring the University activities on a regular basis and developing and maintaining records for the same.

Ensuring effective Monitoring, Learning, and Impact Assessment.

Developing and strengthening monitoring, inspection and evaluation procedures.

Monitoring and evaluating overall progress on achievement of results.

Providing feedback to Management on project strategies and activities.

Suggesting strategies to the Management for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the project by identifying bottlenecks in completing project activities and developing plans to minimize or eliminate such bottlenecks.

Conducting capacity assessment on existing monitoring and evaluation system

Developing indicators and a monitoring strategy for University programmes.

Providing inputs, information and statistics for quarterly, annual and other reports to the Management Team.

Participating in annual programmes reviews and planning workshops and preparing relevant reports.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Public Administration, Political Science and Economics or equivalent plus at least one (1) years relevant experience.

A Master’s Degree in Strategic Management, Public Administration, Public Policy, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and a Post graduate diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation would be added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=149

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.