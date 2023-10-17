Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Harare)

Job Description

MUSASA is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on ending gender-based violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe. MUSASA mainly focuses on offering prevention, protection, and direct support services to survivors of gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on gender-based violence.

MUSASA is hereby inviting suitable candidates to apply for the post of Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to carry out monitoring and evaluation of the UPLIFT/SIMUDZA project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out monitoring and evaluation of the UPLIFT/SIMUDZA project.

Participate in strengthening the existing M&E system.

Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual programmatic performance reports.

Updating M and E reports into the relevant online systems.

Consolidating and sorting received documents and identifying forms that need to be processed.

Ensuring Data verification and validation in line with the M&E reporting requirements.

Assist with the implementation of monitoring tools, which will include, but not be limited to, data collection, analysis, and reporting on program indicators.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate should have a Diploma or Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, or related field.

At least 2 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation of child protection/ GBV prevention/ USAID programs.

Appreciation of quantitative and qualitative research and analytical methods.

Proficiency with data collection, management, analysis, and visualization software, including MS Excel, Open Data Kit, and SPSS.

Strong quantitative or mixed-method and analytical skills and ability to articulate technical information clearly and effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Excellent report writing and communication skills, including oral presentation.

How to Apply

Send your application to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, clearly highlighting the post in the 'subject' or drop your CV at MUSASA Head office at number 64 Selous Avenue, Harare. Your application must contain ALL of the following; A letter of application stating your motivation and the skills that you would bring to this specific post along with your updated resume /CV: