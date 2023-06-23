Monitoring And Evaluation Officer

Assists in implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Council’s operational strategy.

Monitors organizational and functional performance against set targets on a regular basis in line with IRBM requirements.

Collects and analyses performance information.

Reviews departmental performance evaluations to ascertain progress achieved against set target scale and business performance reviews.

Provides support services to various departments in the implementation process of the Authority’s strategic plan.

Maintains continual communication with relevant functional managers and employees to ensure the collation and presentation of performance data.

Analyses and verifies the accuracy of reported data through submitted departmental reports

Implementation and maintenance of IRBM Monitoring and Evaluation system:

Implements and maintains an IRBM based M&E system including tools and techniques.

Ensures that the M&E system and procedures are well integrated with the Council’s reporting regime.

Compiles and reviews documentary proof of projects implementation progress for Management, Board and MOEPD.

Recommends strategies to the projects implementers for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the projects.

Facilitation and co-ordination role in conducting projects output/outcome/impact implementation monitoring and evaluation:

Identifies delivery issues of the various key performance indicators and recommends appropriate interventions.

Coordinates and facilitates different research/evaluation (performance evaluation, baseline, mid-term evaluation, final evaluation, etc.) using both qualitative and quantitative methods.

Planning, Co-ordination, Reporting and Data Analysis:

Assists in preparing annual and multiyear strategic and operational plans and budget of the M&E department and coordinates in preparing the Council’s corporate strategic plan.

Coordinates the preparation of the Council’s corporate strategic planning cycle and reviews.

Consolidates various departmental and corporate reports such as weekly operational performance

dashboards, M&E, corporate operational performance reports, corporate business review reports,

corporate Rapid Results Approach reports on a monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annual basis as

well as adhoc strategic plan implementation review status reports using IRBM system

Reviews the Monitoring and Evaluation framework.

Coordinates implementation of the 100 Days Rapid Results Approach (RRI) programme.

Analyses projects performance data and consolidates the organizational report on a monthly and quarterly basis for management and the Board.

Participates in periodic Strategic Plan formulation and Annual Strategic Plan implementation review workshops and assists in preparing logistics and materials for the workshops

Performance Management and Compliance Reporting:

Assists employees in enhancing work performance improvement for both individual and organisational effectiveness.

Ensures relevant and timely M&E information and accurate data collection in relevant and updated reporting formats.

Monitors compliance with the targets stipulated in the DIPA and DWPMP for both M&E department and organization wide through tracking progress updates in the periodic review reports.

Advises employees on ways to properly document, organize and capture project implementation progress against set targets.

Capacity Building:

Organizes and facilitates M&E training and workshops for the organization.

Coaches management and staff on completion and application of various IRBM documents.

Project Management:

Represents the M&E department in various business improvement, processes that is job analysis, ZWS ISO 9001: 2015, Quality Management System and Enterprise Risk Management meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

3 ‘A” Levels.

Degree in Business Studies, Economics or Social Sciences (4 years).

At least 5 years in a program design and development, program monitoring and evaluation, and capacity building using the IRBM system.

Knowledge and skills:

Strategic planning structural thinking with excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills.

Project Planning management and evaluation.

Ability to analyse, monitor and evaluate individual and organisational performance.

Demonstrated experience in data collection, analysis and report writing.

Highly developed IT, presentation and report writing skills.

Ability to enforce compliance to the requirements of monitoring and evaluation to the IRBM system.

A self-starter who is detail and deadline orientated and has ability to work under pressure.

Effective team working and networking skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw

Applications should be addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital.

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)

Head Office Examination Centre

Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant

P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway

Harare

Deadline: 30 June 2023