Monitoring Evaluation Accountability and Learning Officer (Chipinge)

Job Description

FACT seeks the services of a Monitoring Evaluation Accountability and Learning Officer detailed.

The Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Officer (MEAL) is responsible for Coordinating the MEAL activities at the district level. The Officer will support the MEAL Specialist in the management of the Performance Monitoring Plan (PMP), data collection and research activities.

Reports to: District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating the OVC & DREAMS District monitoring, evaluation and reporting activities.

Supporting MEAL in the management of the Performance Monitoring Plan (PMP) and all data collection activities at the district level.

Data quality management to meet 5 dimensions of quality (validity, reliability, timeliness, precision and accuracy).

Database Management (DHIS2).

Support Research activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, Public Health, Social Sciences, Demography, Epidemiology, or any other related field. Masters’ degree is an added advantage.

At least 3 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation of HIV programs.

Experience with management information systems such as DHIS2 and DATIM.

Experience in the development of indicators, target setting, analysis of data, and interpretation of results.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Sound knowledge and experience regarding M&E, statistics and quality assurance/quality improvement.

Sensitivity to cultural differences and understanding of the political and ethical issues in Zimbabwe.

Capacity to manage and build the capacity of district teams.

Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver results with minimal supervision.

High degree of proficiency in written and spoken English communication, including presentation and training skills

Ability to supervise staff.

High computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=5zOk-8EoNUSQKYltgKUJTJnGC7ntRMpOtFNAuIjNfA1UOFJKNjBLRlZYRzhGQzdGSENDVEY0MU1aMy4u

Then send a detailed CV to: hr@fact.org.zw highlighting the post.

Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.

FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organisation’s mandate is to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.

FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].

FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified.

Deadline: 09 June 2023