Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Program Summary:

The 5-year USAID-funded Improving MNCH services project’s goal is to Improve maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through increasing access to quality MNCH services and strengthening health services in five targeted provinces in Zimbabwe (Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Mashonaland West). This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to strengthen technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district level to scale up high-impact MNCH Interventions; enhance planning, distribution, and retention of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas; reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.

Position Summary:

The Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Officer, under the supervision and technical oversight of the MEL Advisor, is responsible for the implementation of monitoring, evaluation, and learning activities, managing FHI 360’s collaborative learning and adaptation (CLA) agenda with an emphasis on generating new knowledge based on existing activities under the MNCH project and any new research projects that advance FHI 360’s mission. The MEL Officer will work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and local implementing partners to ensure that monitoring, evaluation, and learning activities are appropriate and meet the donor and project’s MEL needs.