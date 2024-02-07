Monitoring, Evaluation, and Program Management Intern ( Harare)

Duties and Responsibilities

The M&E and Program Management intern will assist the MEL and MNCH Technical teams in carrying out the following duties:

Data entry in project databases, including MNCH data in the DHIS2.

Verifies all data generated by the MNCH project, using a standard FHI360 DVIT tool, and provides feedback for decision-making and corrective actions.

Collects, cleans, and analyzes project data and provides feedback to National and provincial teams on observed gaps through presentations and standard reports.

Supports the updating and maintenance of project indicator tracking table.

Actively participates in project assessments and studies/research.

Represents the Provincial MEL at M&E fora or other meetings as assigned by the supervisors.

Assists in development of presentations for project periodic data review meetings, other project meetings and preparing adhoc reports and data requests.

Assists in weekly, monthly, quarterly project report writing.

Assists in planning and organization of project meetings.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a degree in statistics, public health, or social sciences.

One year work-related learning experience.

Conversant with relevant computer programs such as Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel a requirement.

Good planning, communication, analytical, and writing skills.

Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, and recipients of assistance.

Proficient computer skills in data collection and word processing software.

Attitude for learning and enhancing skills.

Able to troubleshoot problems in collecting and entering data.

Upholds patient confidentiality.

Willing to travel to multiple health facilities in selected provinces in Zimbabwe.

Willing to work flexible hours.

Other

Our values and commitments to safeguarding: FHI 360 is committed to preventing any type of abuse, exploitation and harassment in our work environments and programs, including sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment. FHI 360 takes steps to safeguard the welfare of everyone who engages with our organization and programs and requires that all personnel, including staff members and volunteers, share this commitment and sign our code of conduct. All offers of employment will be subject to appropriate screening checks, including reference, criminal record and terrorism finance checks. FHI 360 also participates in the Inter-Agency Misconduct Disclosure Scheme (MDS), facilitated by the Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response. In line with the MDS, we will request information from job applicants’ previous employers about any substantiated findings of sexual abuse, exploitation and/or harassment during the applicant’s tenure with previous employers. By applying, job applicants confirm their understanding of these recruitment procedures and consent to these screening checks.

FHI 360 will consider for employment all qualified applicants, including those with criminal histories, in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable state and local laws.

How to Apply

Click here to apply

FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer whereby we do not engage in practices that discriminate against any person employed or seeking employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected Veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.

Deadline: 09 February 2024