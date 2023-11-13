Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting Officer (Harare)

Established in 1951, IOM is a Related Organization of the United Nations, and as the leading UN agency in the field of migration, works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants. IOM is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment. Read more about diversity and inclusion at IOM at www.iom.int/diversity.

Applications are welcome from first- and second-tier candidates, particularly qualified female candidates as well as applications from the non-represented member countries of IOM. For all IOM vacancies, applications from qualified and eligible first-tier candidates are considered before those of qualified and eligible second-tier candidates in the selection process.

For the purpose of this vacancy, the following are considered first-tier candidates:

Internal candidates

Candidates from the following non-represented member states:

Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Botswana; Cabo Verde; Comoros; Congo (the); Cook Islands; Dominica; Fiji; Grenada; Guinea-Bissau; Holy See; Iceland; Kiribati; Lao People’s Democratic Republic (the); Madagascar; Marshall Islands; Micronesia (Federated States of); Namibia; Nauru; Palau; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Solomon Islands; Suriname; The Bahamas; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uzbekistan; Vanuatu

Second tier candidates include:

All external candidates, except candidates from non-represented member states.

Context:

IOM’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) strategy aims to improve the quality and integrity of programme delivery, ensure that programs are responsive to the needs of affected populations, and meet donor requirements and standards of accountability. The Monitoring, Evaluation & Reporting Officer will work as part of the IOM Transition and Resilience team, under the overall supervision of the Chief of Mission (CoM) in Zimbabwe and direct supervision of the Project Coordinator. The successful candidate will support aspects of the design of tailored tools, the implementation of project monitoring, and the management of the project related to Cash Based Interventions, Protection, Livelihoods and Community Reintegration. The incumbent performs their duties in line with IOM’s institutional M&E and Results Based Management (RBM) Guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect, maintain, and conduct preliminary analyses of various project related data required for M&E, planning and decision making within the project. Bring issues related to data integrity, quality and consistency to the attention of the supervisor.

Provide specific technical inputs for the development and/or implementation of special assessments, mini-evaluations, surveys, and/or operational research so as to assist with the integration of a strong reflection and learning culture during project implementation.

Participate in specific monitoring exercises as assigned and under the guidance of the supervisor. Monitor endorsement procedures with the required endorsement entities.

Participate in specific site monitoring visits of the places of implementation under the guidance of the supervisor, and conduct preliminary analysis of data collected by the team.

Keep track of the status of project(s) indicators, assist in updating the same in PRIMA’s Results Monitoring module and bring to the prompt attention of the Transition and Resilience Unit (TRU) Coordinator any delays or challenges regarding compliance issues with the donor/partners requirements.

Compile human interest stories or case studies that demonstrate the impact of the project as required for regular results reporting and publishing.

Keep abreast of internal frameworks for Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) and Results Based Management (RBM) developments to strictly comply with processes and strategies such as the IOM global M&E strategy and Guidelines, Strategic Results Framework (following IOM Global Vision), regional M&E planning tools and PRIMA-for-all standards.

Compile M&E related content as required for the drafting of concept notes and proposals for potential donors and funding opportunities in IOM’s areas of interest.

Draft specific components for the preparation of donor reports to help in supporting timely reporting and compliance with donor regulations and obligations, as well as in the report finalization process with Regional Office and/or Headquarters.

10. Compile and provide information on M&E methods, approaches and tools to the project team and country office projects colleagues as may be necessary.

Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in a social science field such as: Monitoring and Evaluation; Development or Social Studies; International Development; Demography and Population Studies; Statistics; Project Planning and Management; Sociology; Research Methods or a related field from an accredited academic institution; or,

University degree in the above fields with two years of relevant professional experience.

Experience:

Experience in an M&E role in an international organization such as the UN or INGOs.

Experience in compiling data and narrative reports for donor or internal management reporting.

Experience in supporting the design and implementation of M&E systems and tools for a project or programme.

Experience in project support, management, planning, reporting, and/or implementation, and knowledge of result-based management approaches.

Experience with donor liaison.

Skills:

Strong reporting, writing and research skills, preferably related to M&E;

Excellent communication and analytical skills;

Demonstratable knowledge of key concepts in M&E such as logical frameworks, results chains, indicators, baseline, targets, assumptions and Theory of Change;

Demonstrated knowledge of development of data collection tools, their administration and evaluation techniques and practices;

Knowledge of MS Suite (Word, excel, PowerPoint, MS Forms);

Knowledge of any other applications for data collection & management such as Kobo Toolbox; Stata; R; DHIS2 and SPSS is an advantage;

Knowledge in quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis;

Ability to consolidate information from multiple sources and write timely and succinct information analysis and reporting;

Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills; and,

Proven ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with people of diverse cultural and national backgrounds.

Languages:

IOM’s official languages are English, French, and Spanish.

For this position, fluency in English is required (oral and written).

Working knowledge of Korean language is highly desirable.

Proficiency of language(s) required will be specifically evaluated during the selection process, which may include written and/or oral assessments.

Notes

Accredited Universities are the ones listed in the UNESCO World Higher Education Database (https://whed.net/home.php).

Required Competencies:

Values – all IOM staff members must abide by and demonstrate these five values:

Inclusion and respect for diversity: Respects and promotes individual and cultural differences. Encourages diversity and inclusion.

Integrity and transparency: Maintains high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organizational principles/rules and standards of conduct.

Professionalism: Demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.

Courage: Demonstrates willingness to take a stand on issues of importance.

Empathy: Shows compassion for others, makes people feel safe, respected and fairly treated.

Core Competencies – behavioural indicators level 2

Teamwork: Develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results.

Delivering results: Produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner. Is action oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.

Managing and sharing knowledge: Continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge and innovate.

Accountability: Takes ownership for achieving the Organization’s priorities and assumes responsibility for own actions and delegated work.

Communication: Encourages and contributes to clear and open communication. Explains complex matters in an informative, inspiring and motivational way.

IOM’s competency framework can be found at this link.

https://www.iom.int/sites/default/files/about-iom/iom_revised_competency_framework_external.pdf

Competencies will be assessed during a competency-based interview.

Other

Internationally recruited professional staff are required to be mobile.

Any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy notice is subject to funding confirmation.

This selection process may be used to staff similar positions in various duty stations.

Recommended candidates will remain eligible to be appointed in a similar position for a period of 24 months.

The list of NMS countries above includes all IOM Member States which are non-represented in the Professional Category of staff members. For this staff category, candidates who are nationals of the duty station’s country cannot be considered eligible.

Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, and security clearances. Subject to certain exemptions, vaccination against COVID-19 will in principle be required for individuals hired on or after 15 November 2021. This will be verified as part of the medical clearance process.

Vacancies close at 23:59 local time Geneva, Switzerland on the respective closing date. No late applications will be accepted.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications via PRISM, IOM e-Recruitment system, by 22 November 2023 at the latest, referring to this advertisement. IOM only accepts duly completed applications submitted through the IOM e-Recruitment system. The online tool also allows candidates to track the status of their application.

Click here to apply

