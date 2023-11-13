Monitoring & Evaluation Officer

Job Description

Applications arc invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above post that has arisen in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Salary Grade 13

Reports To: Town Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Report on programs and projects performance indicators and monitoring frameworks.

Generate, collate and review weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual progress reports.

Develop and implement M&E plans, systems, procedures and policies.

Monitor and research on internal and external developments impacting the Council’s strategic plan and crafting recommendations for organizational goals to be realized.

Participate in performance indicators monitoring and Data Quality Audits (DQA).

Lead in the designing of data collection tools and carry out data collection exercises on primary and secondary data.

Provides inputs towards the monitoring of activities, outcomes and outputs and validity of information.

Ensuring accurate data collection, collation, storage, analysis and reporting.

Review Monitoring indicators to suit operational changes and ensure a strict end-to- end Monitoring of processes.

Undertake regular and periodic review of the implementation and operation of the monitoring and reporting mechanism including the preparation of best practices and lessons learnt.

Provide ongoing support on new Monitoring and Evaluation methodologies.

Conducting capacity building, mentoring and coaching on Monitoring and Evaluation processes, tools and database management system functionalities

Qualifications and Experience

Be a holder of at least a degree in Monitoring and Evaluation or equivalent.

Possession of a Project management Diploma is a distinct advantage.

Must have 5 “O” Levels including English Language and Mathematics.

At least 3 years’ experience in Monitoring and evaluation in a large organization.

Proficiency in Microsoft packages.

Ability to take initiatives, work under pressure and multitask with minimum supervision.

Clean class 4 driver s licence.

Excellent in verbal and written communication skills and be a team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.

Municipal Offices