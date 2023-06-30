Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Harare)

Responsible for working with the 1st Tier implementing partners (IPs) to design, coordinate and implement a harmonised HRF monitoring, evaluation (M&E), research and learning framework.

Provide professional expertise and assistance in HRF data needs and collection, statistics and data analysis, M&E, preparation of reports, communication, and partnership, and in implementing training programmes for IPs monitoring, evaluation, and research capacity building with special attention to the interest, concern, and participation of primary stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Integrated Monitoring, Evaluation & Research Planning (IMEP).

Situation Monitoring and Assessment.

Programme Performance Monitoring - Provide technical support to ensure that the HRF programme has quality information, data, and evidence to assess progress towards expected results established results framework and in annual work plans.

Link the monitoring and evaluation data to the management decisions. Through work with an independent M&E provider who will analyse monitoring data and undertake verification where required.

M&E Capacity Building - Provide technical support to ensure that the monitoring and evaluation capacities are strengthened enabling them to increasingly engage in and lead monitoring and evaluation processes.

Communication and Partnerships.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in M&E, Statistics, Operations Research, Social Sciences, Development Studies or related.

Master’s degree in M&E, Statistics, Operations Research, Social Sciences, Development Studies, will be an added advantage.

Experience

Experience in working with Government, UN, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.

Knowledge/ Expertise/ Skills required:

Knowledge of Project and Activity Evaluation.

Professional technical knowledge/expertise in Data Collection, Evaluation Process

Management, Dissemination of M&E results.

Technical knowledge on M&E methodologies, theories, standards, and models, quantitative/qualitative/mixed methods, validity/reliability testing of data, data analysis and interpretation, and statistical inference methods.

Experience in working with Government and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.

Experience working in a multi stakeholder environment and under tight deadlines

Other

