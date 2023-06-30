Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Background
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
Purpose for the job
Responsible for working with the 1st Tier implementing partners (IPs) to design, coordinate and implement a harmonised HRF monitoring, evaluation (M&E), research and learning framework.
Provide professional expertise and assistance in HRF data needs and collection, statistics and data analysis, M&E, preparation of reports, communication, and partnership, and in implementing training programmes for IPs monitoring, evaluation, and research capacity building with special attention to the interest, concern, and participation of primary stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Integrated Monitoring, Evaluation & Research Planning (IMEP).
- Situation Monitoring and Assessment.
- Programme Performance Monitoring - Provide technical support to ensure that the HRF programme has quality information, data, and evidence to assess progress towards expected results established results framework and in annual work plans.
- Link the monitoring and evaluation data to the management decisions. Through work with an independent M&E provider who will analyse monitoring data and undertake verification where required.
- M&E Capacity Building - Provide technical support to ensure that the monitoring and evaluation capacities are strengthened enabling them to increasingly engage in and lead monitoring and evaluation processes.
- Communication and Partnerships.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in M&E, Statistics, Operations Research, Social Sciences, Development Studies or related.
- Master’s degree in M&E, Statistics, Operations Research, Social Sciences, Development Studies, will be an added advantage.
- Experience
- Experience in working with Government, UN, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.
Knowledge/ Expertise/ Skills required:
- Knowledge of Project and Activity Evaluation.
- Professional technical knowledge/expertise in Data Collection, Evaluation Process
- Management, Dissemination of M&E results.
- Technical knowledge on M&E methodologies, theories, standards, and models, quantitative/qualitative/mixed methods, validity/reliability testing of data, data analysis and interpretation, and statistical inference methods.
- Experience in working with Government and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.
- Experience working in a multi stakeholder environment and under tight deadlines
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 25 June 2023
