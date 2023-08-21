Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Part time)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office. Zimbabwe, Botswana, Madagascar.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the development of an M&E plan and providing support for special studies and assessments such as mid-term reviews.
- The successful candidate must be able to use Tola data and Kobo tools in data collection.
Qualifications and Experience
- Qualification in Monitoring & Evaluation from a recognisable university.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in similar role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 August 2023
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army (TSA) is a Protestant Christian church and an international charitable organization headquartered in London, England. It is aligned with the Wesleyan-Holiness movement. The organisation reports a worldwide membership of over 1.7 million,[3] comprising soldiers, officers, and adherents who are collectively known as Salvationists. Its founders sought to bring salvation to the poor, destitute, and hungry by meeting both their "physical and spiritual needs".