Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Part time)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office. Zimbabwe, Botswana, Madagascar.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the development of an M&E plan and providing support for special studies and assessments such as mid-term reviews.

The successful candidate must be able to use Tola data and Kobo tools in data collection.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualification in Monitoring & Evaluation from a recognisable university.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.