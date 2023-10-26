Monitoring & Evaluation Officers x3 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G3A.
- Reporting To: Monitoring & Evaluation Manager.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing M&E strategies, frameworks and tools that ensure accurate and timely information and feedback to stakeholders
- Participating in the development of a comprehensive M&E framework aligned with the ZACC’s strategic objectives and anti-corruption initiatives.
- Tracking indicators, targets, and data collection methods to monitor and evaluate the ZACC’s performance and impact in combating corruption.
- Carry out periodic evaluations to measure the progress and impact of ZACC policies, strategies, projects, programs and initiatives.
- Preparing reports on the Commission’s performance indicators, results achieved, and progress towards goals and targets.
- Implementing data collection tools and systems to capture relevant information related to the agency’s activities, outputs, outcomes, and impacts.
- Maintaining a centralized database of monitoring and evaluation data, reports, and other relevant documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation or equivalent in a relevant field such as Economics, Development Studies, Public Administration, Strategic Planning or Social Sciences plus a Diploma/Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.
- A relevant Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Proficiency in using data management and analysis tools such as Excel, SPSS, or statistical software is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 30 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.