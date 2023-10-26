Monitoring & Evaluation Officers x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G3A.

Reporting To: Monitoring & Evaluation Manager.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing M&E strategies, frameworks and tools that ensure accurate and timely information and feedback to stakeholders

Participating in the development of a comprehensive M&E framework aligned with the ZACC’s strategic objectives and anti-corruption initiatives.

Tracking indicators, targets, and data collection methods to monitor and evaluate the ZACC’s performance and impact in combating corruption.

Carry out periodic evaluations to measure the progress and impact of ZACC policies, strategies, projects, programs and initiatives.

Preparing reports on the Commission’s performance indicators, results achieved, and progress towards goals and targets.

Implementing data collection tools and systems to capture relevant information related to the agency’s activities, outputs, outcomes, and impacts.

Maintaining a centralized database of monitoring and evaluation data, reports, and other relevant documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation or equivalent in a relevant field such as Economics, Development Studies, Public Administration, Strategic Planning or Social Sciences plus a Diploma/Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.

A relevant Master’s degree is an added advantage.

Proficiency in using data management and analysis tools such as Excel, SPSS, or statistical software is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872