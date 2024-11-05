Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Mortician (Harare & Bulawayo)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Nov. 05, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The job is responsible for providing body preparation and mortuary housekeeping services.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives bodies into mortuary.
  • Body preparation.
  • Compliance with regulatory requirements
  • Ensuring family is well informed and cared for.
  • Respectfully and correctly treating the deceased body.
  • Effective arrangements and co-ordination of funeral proceedings.
  • Supporting the funeral consultant.
  • Timeously prepares burial equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate  (Required).
  • Skills: Client Service, Customer Experience (CX), Housekeeping, Information Collection, Regulatory Requirements, Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 05 November 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Undertaker (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Funeral Consultant (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback