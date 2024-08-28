Mortician (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job is responsible for providing body preparation and mortuary housekeeping services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives bodies into mortuary.
- Body preparation.
- Compliance with regulatory requirements.
- Ensuring family is well informed and cared for.
- Respectfully and correctly treating the deceased body.
- Effective arrangements and co-ordination of funeral proceedings.
- Supporting the funeral consultant.
- Timeously prepares burial equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate (Required).
- Skills: Client Relationship Management, Customer Experience (CX), Housekeeping, Information Collection, Regulatory Requirements, Teamwork.
Other
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
