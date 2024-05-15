Mortician (Mutare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

The job is responsible for providing body preparation and mortuary housekeeping services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives bodies into mortuary.

Body preparation.

Compliance with regulatory requirements.

Ensuring family is well informed and cared for.

Respectfully and correctly treating the deceased body.

Effective arrangements and co-ordination of funeral proceedings.

Supporting the funeral consultant.

Timeously prepares burial equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate (Required).

Skills: Client Relationship Management, Customer Experience (CX), Housekeeping, Information Collection, Regulatory Requirements, Teamwork.

How to Apply

Click Here to apply