Motion Designer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev is a multi-award-winning market leader in web & email hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and website development. The successful candidate will be a talented and versatile Motion Designer/Video Editor/Graphic Designer required to create digital media, and be a self-starter, who delivers creative ideas, and pays attention to detail.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create captivating motion graphics and animations for various digital platforms, including websites, social media, and promotional videos.

Conceptualize and execute innovative ideas to enhance the visual appeal and interactivity of our digital projects.

Edit and assemble raw video footage into a polished, visually appealing, and cohesive final product.

Add special effects, animated graphics, and sound to enhance video content.

Ensure the seamless integration of video elements, including transitions and animations.

Design eye-catching graphics, images, and illustrations for web and social media platforms.

Collaborate with clients and internal teams to understand their design requirements and deliver creative solutions that meet their objectives.

Maintain brand consistency across all visual elements.

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including web developers, content creators, and marketers, to ensure the alignment of design with overall project goals.

Communicate design concepts and ideas clearly to clients and team members.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience as a Motion Designer, Video Editor, and Graphic Designer in a professional setting.

Proficiency in industry-standard design software, including Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Blender).

Strong understanding of visual storytelling and composition.

Excellent attention to detail and ability to work within project timelines.

Ability to adapt to new technologies and design trends.

Strong portfolio showcasing a diverse range of motion graphics, video editing, and graphic design projects.

Understanding of marketing, production, website design, corporate identity, product packaging, advertisements, and multimedia design.

Experience with computer-aided design.

Strong written and verbal communication skills for clients & team members.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

NB: No direct e-mails and no canvassing. Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted.