Motor Bike Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Transport Officer and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnosing and troubleshooting: inspecting motorcycles to identify mechanical, electrical, and performance issues.

Repairing and maintaining motorcycles.

Carrying out comprehensive inspections to ensure motorcycles meet safety and regulatory standards.

Interact with riders to discuss their motorcycle's condition, repairs needed, and estimated costs.

Provide recommendations on necessary repairs, upgrades, or modifications.

Maintain detailed records of their work, including the repairs performed, parts replaced, and maintenance schedules.

Adhering to safety and company protocols.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience in repairing and maintaining motor bikes.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources and Administration