Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Motor Mechanic

Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to Workshop Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Diagnosis. repairs and overhauls engines. Services vehicles by replacing lubricants and worn-out parts.
  • Attends to breakdowns.
  • Performs tunes-ups, brake down jobs and other preventative maintenance on cars, trucks, tractors and other equipment's; replacing common parts and making adjustments.
  • Responds to routine and emergency calls for repairs and service.
  • Assists in risk management activities.
  • Maintains maintenance repair logs and records.
  • Any other related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5'0' levels passes including English Language and Mathematics /Accounts.
  • Class 1 Motor Mechanics.
  • Class 4 or 2 Driver's Licence and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • Certificate of Vehicle Inspection and Certificate in fuel injection is an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar role. 

Core Competencies:

  • Ability to diagnose problems.
  • Judgement and problem solving.
  • Analytical mind.
  • Quality Result Oriented. 

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

