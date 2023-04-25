Motor Mechanic

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to Workshop Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnosis. repairs and overhauls engines. Services vehicles by replacing lubricants and worn-out parts.

Attends to breakdowns.

Performs tunes-ups, brake down jobs and other preventative maintenance on cars, trucks, tractors and other equipment's; replacing common parts and making adjustments.

Responds to routine and emergency calls for repairs and service.

Assists in risk management activities.

Maintains maintenance repair logs and records.

Any other related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

5'0' levels passes including English Language and Mathematics /Accounts.

Class 1 Motor Mechanics.

Class 4 or 2 Driver's Licence and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

Certificate of Vehicle Inspection and Certificate in fuel injection is an added advantage.

At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

Ability to diagnose problems.

Judgement and problem solving.

Analytical mind.

Quality Result Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023