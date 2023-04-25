Motor Mechanic

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to Workshop Foreman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Diagnosis. repairs and overhauls engines. Services vehicles by replacing lubricants and worn-out parts.
- Attends to breakdowns.
- Performs tunes-ups, brake down jobs and other preventative maintenance on cars, trucks, tractors and other equipment's; replacing common parts and making adjustments.
- Responds to routine and emergency calls for repairs and service.
- Assists in risk management activities.
- Maintains maintenance repair logs and records.
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5'0' levels passes including English Language and Mathematics /Accounts.
- Class 1 Motor Mechanics.
- Class 4 or 2 Driver's Licence and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- Certificate of Vehicle Inspection and Certificate in fuel injection is an added advantage.
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to diagnose problems.
- Judgement and problem solving.
- Analytical mind.
- Quality Result Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 April 2023