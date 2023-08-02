Motor Mechanic (Harare)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job exists for repairing, servicing, and upgrading customer vehicles.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing maintenance and repairs on customer vehicles.
- Diagnosing vehicles using diagnosis equipment.
- Producing paperwork for jobs carried out.
- Maintaining a clean and safe working environment.
- Performing pre-check inspections, safety checks & quality tests on vehicles.
- Communicating with customers and addressing their queries.
- Meeting monthly workshop targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 journeyman – Diesel Plant Fitting or Motor Mechanics.
- At least 3 years of relevant work experience.
- Experience with Chinese vehicles is an added advantage.
- Clean Class 2 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.
Deadline: 31 July 2023
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
