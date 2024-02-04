Motor Mechanic (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible for repairing and servicing all company vehicles ensuring that they are running efficiently all the time.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving and processing vehicle accident and damage reports.
- Ensuring that Group vehicles are mechanically sound all the time.
- Ensuring safety of drivers and stock in transit and promptly attending to breakdowns.
- Ensuring that all vehicles have the necessary documents and that licensing is done on time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 years post graduate training experience in petrol and diesel mechanics.
- A clean class II driver's license.
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 05 February 2024
