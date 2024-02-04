Motor Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for repairing and servicing all company vehicles ensuring that they are running efficiently all the time.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and processing vehicle accident and damage reports.

Ensuring that Group vehicles are mechanically sound all the time.

Ensuring safety of drivers and stock in transit and promptly attending to breakdowns.

Ensuring that all vehicles have the necessary documents and that licensing is done on time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years post graduate training experience in petrol and diesel mechanics.

A clean class II driver's license.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 February 2024