University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Motor Mechanic x3

University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Apr. 12, 2024
Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Perform thorough vehicle diagnosis, maintenance and repairs on motor vehicle fleet, equipment and systems.
  • Dissemble and assemble motor vehicle mechanical components according to manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Carryout scheduled vehicle fleet services.
  • Attend to vehicle fleet breakdowns and resolve them in a timely manner.
  • Inspect engines, transmissions, suspensions, steering, lighting and body systems of the Vehicles.
  • Carryout any other duties assigned by the Head Mechanic.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 O level including Mathematics and English.
  • Journeyman Class one (1) in Motor Mechanics.
  • Class two (2) driver’s licence.

Experience:

  • Should have 5 years’ experience as Motor Mechanic.
  • Excellent knowledge on repair of buses, light and heavy vehicles.
  • Aptitude in using various hand tools, diagnostic machines and precision measurement.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar

Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P.O Box MP 167

HARARE

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 April 2024

University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Website
(024) 2303211
infor@admin.uz.ac.zw

The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

