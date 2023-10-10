Motor Mechanics Attaches (Harare)
Grand Auto
Job Description
We are looking for 2 Motor Mechanics Attaches who will be responsible for the repair, maintenance and testing of motor vehicles and attending related mechanical components. The Motor Mechanics Attaches will report to the Workshop Foreman
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attends to mechanical and electrical repairs on motor vehicles.
- Performs fault diagnosis faults on motor vehicles and fixes them.
- Conducts motor vehicle servicing under the supervision of the Workshop Foreman.
- Strips and assembles damaged accident vehicles.
- Maintains motor vehicles under the supervision of the Workshop Foreman.
- Offers technical advice to clients on motor vehicle faults.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying for a national certificate or national diploma in motor mechanics.
- Class 2 driver's license is an added advantage.
- Hands-on experience in motor vehicle repair and maintenance is desirable.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVS to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw
NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive an adequate number of applications.
Deadline: 15 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Grand Auto
Browse Jobs
Grand Auto Body Shop is a Motor Vehicle Company, located at: 184 Mutare Road Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe. GABS a member of MIAZ offers professional panel beating, spray painting, electric and mechanical car services. Trusted by over 10 big insurance companies.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
DREAMS Administration Intern (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Attachee: Procurement & Stores (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Braford Investments
Attachment: Marketing x2 & Accounts x1 (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Telco
Billing Student Attachee (Harare)
Deadline: