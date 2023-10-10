Motor Mechanics Attaches (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for 2 Motor Mechanics Attaches who will be responsible for the repair, maintenance and testing of motor vehicles and attending related mechanical components. The Motor Mechanics Attaches will report to the Workshop Foreman

Duties and Responsibilities

Attends to mechanical and electrical repairs on motor vehicles.

Performs fault diagnosis faults on motor vehicles and fixes them.

Conducts motor vehicle servicing under the supervision of the Workshop Foreman.

Strips and assembles damaged accident vehicles.

Maintains motor vehicles under the supervision of the Workshop Foreman.

Offers technical advice to clients on motor vehicle faults.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying for a national certificate or national diploma in motor mechanics.

Class 2 driver's license is an added advantage.

Hands-on experience in motor vehicle repair and maintenance is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVS to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw

NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive an adequate number of applications.