Motor Vehicle Mechanics Lecturer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel who are able to implement Heritage based Education 5.0 to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, preparing and delivering lectures.

Tutoring, supervising and assessing students' performance including project work and Industrial Attachment.

Conduct research for personal and professional development.

Offering guidance and counselling services to students.

Contributing to the design, evaluation and review of the syllabus and learning material in the subject area.

Qualifications and Experience

Skilled Worker Class One Journeyman Certificate in Motor Mechanics.

National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.

National Diploma in Automotive Engineering or National Diploma Automotive Technician will be an added advantage.

At least two (2) years working experience in the trade.

Possession of a Lecturing/teaching qualification will be an added advantage.

Experience with AutoCAD will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal