Motor Vehicle Mechanics Lecturer (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel who are able to implement Heritage based Education 5.0 to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning, preparing and delivering lectures.
- Tutoring, supervising and assessing students' performance including project work and Industrial Attachment.
- Conduct research for personal and professional development.
- Offering guidance and counselling services to students.
- Contributing to the design, evaluation and review of the syllabus and learning material in the subject area.
Qualifications and Experience
- Skilled Worker Class One Journeyman Certificate in Motor Mechanics.
- National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- National Diploma in Automotive Engineering or National Diploma Automotive Technician will be an added advantage.
- At least two (2) years working experience in the trade.
- Possession of a Lecturing/teaching qualification will be an added advantage.
- Experience with AutoCAD will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:
The Principal
Westgate Industrial Training College
Attention: Human Resources
PO Box 1585
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
OR send an email to: westgatehumanresources@gmail.com
NB. Successful candidate should have their own accommodation in Bulawayo.
Deadline: 28 September 2023
Westgate Industrial Training College
The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.
Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo
Tel: (+263) 09-74110