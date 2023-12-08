Motor Vehicle Panel Beater: Auto Body Centre (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Panel beat and repair all accident damaged vehicles.
- Panel beat and undertake repair of chassis and bodywork on accident damaged vehicles to manufacturers specifications.
- Rebuild accident damaged vehicles.
- Perform minor and major panel line work on customers’ vehicles.
- Welding of body components.
- Advise customers on their vehicle repair needs.
- Perform minor and major panel line work on customer’s vehicles,
- Undertake tasks delegated to you by the Foreman & Manager.
- Ensuring that all panel beating, and other equipment is fully utilized.
- Ensure sufficient tools for jobs are at hand and that these tools are securely kept.
- Assisting in the preparation of estimates or quotations.
- Facilitate the safe and prompt collection and delivery of customers vehicles.
- Ordering / requisitioning and authorization of parts from the Parts department.
- Developing Rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers.
- Handle customer complaints promptly and in the most professional manner.
- Quality control – repair right first time and ensure zero defects on all repaired vehicles.
- Ensures workshop equipment is serviced as per schedule where applicable.
- Adhere to all occupational Health and Safety requirements at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate / Diploma in automotive collision repair.
- Journeyman Class One added advantage.
- knowledge Of Panel Beating.
- Licensed or with knowledge to operate recovery vehicles.
- Ability to operate mechanical, hydraulic, and metalworking equipment.
- Thorough knowledge of automotive industry safety specifications and regulations.
- Physically fit and able to operate heavy machinery.
- Must have 3+ years’ experience as a panel beater.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 11 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.