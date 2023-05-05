Pindula|
Motorbike country sales representative x20

May. 26, 2023
Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants- riding a motorbike across the country.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.
  • Completing Loan application forms.
  • Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
  • Attending to customer queries.
  • Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Basic knowledge in Sales.
  • Basic O' levels.
  • 3 years continuous motorbike riding.
  • Ability to write and communicate ( local languages).
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • 3 traceable references.
  • Minimum age - 25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: hr@creative.co.zw

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Creative Credit

Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.

Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale

