Motorbike country sales representative x20

Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants- riding a motorbike across the country.

Duties and Responsibilities

Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.

Completing Loan application forms.

Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.

Attending to customer queries.

Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

Basic knowledge in Sales.

Basic O' levels.

3 years continuous motorbike riding.

Ability to write and communicate ( local languages).

Ability to work under pressure.

3 traceable references.

Minimum age - 25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: hr@creative.co.zw

Deadline: 26 May 2023