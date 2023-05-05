Motorbike country sales representative x20

Job Description
Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants- riding a motorbike across the country.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.
- Completing Loan application forms.
- Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Completing product deliveries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Basic knowledge in Sales.
- Basic O' levels.
- 3 years continuous motorbike riding.
- Ability to write and communicate ( local languages).
- Ability to work under pressure.
- 3 traceable references.
- Minimum age - 25 years and above.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs to: hr@creative.co.zw
Deadline: 26 May 2023