Multi-skilled General Hand (Male)
Martindale Primary School
Job Description
Martindale Catholic Primary school is a boarding school in the Archdiocese of Harare. It is a centre of excellence with thrust towards holistic formation of learners. The school is thoroughly committed to protection and safeguarding of children and all persons, with zero tolerance to any form of abuse. All who associate with the school as employees, suppliers of goods and services, parents and guardians and all stakeholders should commit to uphold such values.
Reports To : Administrator
This is a general multi-purpose position which requires, multi skills, innovation, fastness and prudence in decision making. Team spirit and accountability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- General maintenance of grounds.
- General plumbing.
- Basic electrical repairs.
- Basic metal work.
- Basic carpentry.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in or National Diploma in any of the above skills.
- Basic skills in landscaping.
- Basic skills in carpentry.
- Basic skills in electricals.
- Basic skills in plumbing.
- Basic skills in metal work.
How to Apply
Respond to: martindaleschoolhroffice@gmail.com
Deadline: 24 November 2023
Martindale Primary School
