Martindale Primary School

Multi-skilled General Hand (Male)

Martindale Primary School
Nov. 24, 2023
Job Description

Martindale Catholic Primary school is a boarding school in the Archdiocese of Harare. It is a centre of excellence with thrust towards holistic formation of learners. The school is thoroughly committed to protection and safeguarding of children and all persons, with zero tolerance to any form of abuse. All who associate with the school as employees, suppliers of goods and services, parents and guardians and all stakeholders should commit to uphold such values.

Reports To : Administrator

This is a general multi-purpose position which requires, multi skills, innovation, fastness and prudence in decision making. Team spirit and accountability.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • General maintenance of grounds.
  • General plumbing.
  • Basic electrical repairs.
  • Basic metal work.
  • Basic carpentry.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate in or National Diploma in any of the above skills.
  • Basic skills in landscaping.
  • Basic skills in carpentry.
  • Basic skills in electricals.
  • Basic skills in plumbing.
  • Basic skills in metal work.

Other

How to Apply

Respond to: martindaleschoolhroffice@gmail.com

Deadline: 24 November 2023

Martindale Primary School

.

