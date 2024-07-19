MUSASA Resident Driver (Bubi)

Job Description

Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa mainly focuses on ending all forms of violence against women and girls, offering prevention, protection, and direct support services to survivors of gender-based violence. Besides the direct services offered to survivors, Musasa offers public education and awareness-raising on gender-based violence to change harmful norms, traditions and beliefs that perpetuate violence and implements prevention interventions using methodologies such as SASA! and Gender Action Learning Systems (GALS). Musasa also has developed its own approaches through adapting community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces.

MUSASA is implementing the ‘Women at the Centre: Rising Up Against the Pandemic of Violence Against Women program with support from UNFPA in Bubi and hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Resident Driver for the project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs work in the operation of a vehicle to assure safe transportation of clients to and from various destinations in the country office.

Assists clients during entry and exit from vehicles as necessary and other courtesies.

Assumes responsibility for care and maintenance of the vehicle to include but not limited to fuel consumption and allocation, accurate accounting for kilometres, facilitate procurement of services and equipment for vehicles.

Qualifications and Experience

Possession of a valid driver’s license and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate is a must.

Possession of a trade test certificate, or any recognized traffic certificate would be an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.

Good knowledge of vehicle insurance policies is required.

Minimum of 2 years experience in administration and maintenance of vehicles in an NGO setup

The candidates should be mature and comfortable with all local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw. Highlight the job title in the subject field of the email.