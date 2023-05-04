Job Description

Terre des hommes schweiz supports the empowerment of young people in Africa, Latin America and Switzerland. Joining forces with them, we fight poverty, violence and discrimination and advocate for the rights of children and youth as well as fair North-South relations. Our core competences lie in participatory and solution-focused work with young people. In Zimbabwe and South Africa, we are working, mainly, in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), including gender-based violence (GBV), with a portfolio of 9 partner organizations in Matabeleland provinces and KwaZulu Natal provinces, respectively.

Starting from 1st of July 2023, or upon agreement, we seek to employ a new National Coordinator for Zimbabwe and South Africa, based in our office in Harare.

The National Coordinator is part of the international programme team and leads the country office in Harare. She/he reports directly to the co-lead Program Coordinator based in the same office.

Duties and Responsibilities

To lead the national coordination office with two employees, with regular monitoring visits to partner organisations in Matabeleland and KwaZulu Natal.

To implement and further develop the country programmes in Zimbabwe and South Africa focusing on SRHR, psychosocial support (PSS) and youth participation and evaluate ongoing and new projects within the strategic framework.

To accompany, monitor and advise the partner organisations and to strengthen the partners’ network as well as to create opportunities for experience sharing.

To share information with the head office in Switzerland.

To network with national and international organisations and government departments and to cascade best practices of our partner organisations.

To represent terre des hommes schweiz in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a master’s degree in Development Studies, Social Sciences, Public Health or an equivalent level of education from a recognized institution.

At least 3 years’ work experience in team leadership and project management, especially in the field of SRHR for a reputable non-governmental organization.

Experience and interest in working with local, national and international partners and knowledge of the national NGO networks in the two countries.

Excellent spoken and written English skills and must be able to communicate in Ndebele and/or Zulu languages.

Willingness to travel up to three times per year within Zimbabwe and twice to South Africa as well as occasionally to other countries.

We provide a full-time employment, attractive working conditions with a well-equipped office and well-established country programme as well as a reliable institutional setting. A motivated team and close cooperation with other offices, high flexibility, training opportunities and an appropriate salary.

Other

How to Apply

Please, submit your application by email to: recruitzimbabwe@terredeshommes.ch. Applications must include a letter of motivation, a comprehensive CV and copies of all relevant certificates. Only pdf and word document formats are accepted.

NB: Interviews shall take place on the 18th and 19th of May 2023, with the second round for successful candidates planned for the first week of June. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 May 2023