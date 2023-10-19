National Finance and Administration Officer (NFAO) (Harare)

Job Description

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for a quality conscious, agile, strong interpersonal and stakeholder engagement, results focused, systematic planner, problem solver, risk mitigator, efficient and multiple assignments skilled National Finance and Administration Officer for the SAfAIDS Zimbabwe Country Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

The National Finance and Administration Officer (NFAO) will ensure all DREAMS Program financial data is captured weekly into Pastel accurately and that all financial documents are properly and timeously filed.

She/He/They checks for accuracy, completeness and coding before transactions are entered into the Pastel accounting system.

The position enables DREAMS Program payments and disbursements whilst ensuring that expenditure is done in line with approved budgets and that all supporting documents are complete.

They manage the organizations debtors and creditors, petty cash maintenance, payment of per diems and contingencies and checking liquidations for both DREAMS staff and partners.

NFAO maintain the DREAMS general ledger and proper books of account in accordance with SAfAIDS Financial Policies and Procedures Manual.

She/He/They timeously performs monthly DREAMS reconciliation of bank and other cash accounts and analysis of receipts and payments, where applicable.

They constantly liaise with the Provincial Finance and Administration Assistant to ensure that all financial information including supporting documentation is recorded in a complete, accurate and timely manner.

She/He/They conduct regular bank transactions in liaison with DDFSS including preparing bank instructions.

NFAO timely prepares monthly DREAMS banks reconciliation statement, identify and document all queries in relation DREAMS Program dealings with the bank and submit them to the DDFSS. She/He/They reconcile all balance sheet accounts to ascertain accuracy of transactions posted on the accounts and the genuineness of the balances. Submit a monthly balance sheet reconciliation schedule to Zim CR and DDFSS.

She/He/They in constant consultation with DDFSS, spearheads the DREAMS program specific financial audit and periodic spot-check process as needed.

They are the focal person for the DREAMS annual audit engagements to ensure a smooth, efficient audit process. NFAO conducts quarterly compliance checks at Provincial and District level to ensure adherence to the DREAMS grant agreement.

NFAO receives and review all DREAMS financial requests and reports; and ensure compliance with the grant agreement.

They oversee the smooth flowing of routine, administrative functions with due care for the DREAMS Program, which include procurement, logistics, events and meetings/ conferences; and support to human resources functions.

The NFAO will be responsible to ensure compliance of human resources, procurement and administration policies by DREAMS staff and partners; and effect grant management practices.

They prepare management accounts on a monthly basis for internal reporting to ensure that accurate and timely management accounting information is presented to Zim CR and DDFSS to enable effective monitoring, decision making and control.

She/He/They produces DREAMS finance and management accounts including monthly expenditure reports.

They adhere to the Donor monthly financial reports deadlines, submissions period, financial guidelines and meets acceptable accounting standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification is Degree in Finance/Accounts/Business Administration/Business Management with specialization in finance or accounting. Post Graduate qualification on related areas e.g., Masters in Finance/Accounts, ACCA/CIMA is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3-5 years relevant experience in finance and grants management for civil society organisations including NGOs, development partners and UN agencies.

Previous DREAMS experience will be an added advantage.

Strong financial monitoring and analysis in project cycle management including maintaining systematic and transparent records for accountability and auditing.

Multi-tasking, work prioritisation strategies, crisis management and risk reduction.

Advanced computer literacy skills including Ms Excel, Pastel Evolution and data analytics.

Excellent English communication including financial, grants and compliance reporting skills.

Other

How to Apply

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Application Requirements: