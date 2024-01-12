National Office Driver (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project a five-year funded USAID / PEPFAR funded HIV Care and Treatment whose main objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control. This will be achieved by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).
Basic Function:
Under the direction of the Logistics Officer, the National Office Driver shall provide a variety of transportation and administrative support to ZHI.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Convey ZHI staff and consultants to designated approved locations.
- Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security, and maintenance of the project vehicle assigned.
- Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing, etc.
- Ensure availability of all the required documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts; Plan routes and requirements by studying schedules or ad-hoc requests by the office.
- Assist in tracking vehicles and motorbikes and report on any misappropriate use of organization equipment.
- Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations.
- Make sure of verification of fuel usage and timely submission of Fuel liquidations to the national office, and toll fee liquidations for the province.
- Coordination of fleet and Logistics requests for the national staff movement in liaison with the Logistics Officer.
- Assist the Logistics Officer with vehicle maintenance, motorbikes, and generators PRFs, invoices, and job completion for all services are submitted to Finance payment and keep file copies.
- Make sure the Toll fees account is always funded the E-fuel cards are topped with fuel as per request from the Provincial and District teams.
- Assist the Logistics Officer by verifying the monthly fuel and toll fee return packages if they are complete.
- Assist the Logistics Officer by checking all ACCE vehicles, motorcycles, and generator if they are in good running condition.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates with a minimum of 5 years driving experience.
- Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a valid driving license.
- Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.
- Experience of driving 4x4 Landcruiser vehicle is required.
- Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.
- Experience with large complex organization preferred.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Matured and willing to work at odd hours; Good written, oral, interpersonal, and organizational skills; Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, and recipients of assistance.
Other
How to Apply
Step 1: click here to complete the job application form. Step 2: Submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement:
During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
