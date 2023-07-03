National Project Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Under the authority of the UNESCO Regional Director for Southern Africa, the overall supervision of the Regional Head of Natural Science Unit and the direct supervision of the Project Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for leading the project "Strengthening local communities’ adaptive capacity and resilience to climate change through sustainable groundwater exploitation in Zimbabwe" funded by the Adaptation Fund.

The objective of the proposed project is to increase local communities’ adaptive capacity and resilience to climate change through sustainable groundwater utilisation for food security and other productive uses in rural areas of Zimbabwe. To achieve this, the project will implement an array of actions starting at national to local levels. These include: (i) Strengthening technical, institutional and human capacity for improved and sustainable utilization of groundwater at national and local level; (ii) conducting comprehensive assessments of groundwater resources in two poverty-stricken and highly vulnerable sub-catchments of Lower Gwayi and Upper Save and develop sample plans for improving climate resilience through sustainable groundwater utilization; (iii) Strengthening the capacity of water and land management institutions in Lower Gwayi and Upper Save sub-catchments by developing integrated catchment management plans that promote groundwater use whilst protecting groundwater resources; (iv) Piloting and demonstrating concrete climate change adaptation measures based on sustainable groundwater utilisation by diversifying and strengthening the livelihoods of the most vulnerable population in Lower Gwayi and Upper Save sub-catchments; and (v) Compiling and disseminating lessons learnt from the project to facilitate future upscaling and replication of good practices in groundwater extraction and management. The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is the executing partner and the project will be implemented for 4 years from June 2023 to June 2027.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Implementation: