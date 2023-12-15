National Sales Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Holdings (Harare).
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Sales and Marketing Executive, the successful applicant will, among other key duties, be responsible for:
- Creating, Executing and Monitoring the sales strategy.
- Developing channel strategies through comprehensive market analysis, identifying customer preferences, and defining clear objectives for the sales team.
- Effectively managing and supervising the day-to-day operations of the sales department.
- Leading nationwide sales team members towards achieving sales targets. Monitoring and analysing performance metrics and suggesting improvements.
- Leading the attainment of both revenue and volumes targets. Leading the sales team in tapping into the sales opportunities.
- Negotiating and finalizing agreements with large customers.
- Developing the sales budget by analysing historical sales data, market trends, and resource requirements to forecast future sales revenue and expenses while in the process ensuring financial viability.
- Inspiring the sales team by fostering positive relationships and ensuring their motivation to drive profitability.
Qualifications and Experience
The ideal applicants should possess the following minimum qualifications and attributes:
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience in a senior role within Sales or Marketing.
- A degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or any other relevant qualification.
- A master’s degree in business administration, business leadership or equivalent is an added advantage.
- A skilled negotiator.
- Strong analytical skills partnered with a creative mind.
- Outstanding communication and presentation skills.
- Up to date with latest trends in sales and marketing best practices.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 December 2023
Cairns Foods
Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.
Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare
Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/
Tel: 0242 620 410-9
VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563
Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw