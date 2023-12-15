National Sales Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Holdings (Harare).

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Sales and Marketing Executive, the successful applicant will, among other key duties, be responsible for:

Creating, Executing and Monitoring the sales strategy.

Developing channel strategies through comprehensive market analysis, identifying customer preferences, and defining clear objectives for the sales team.

Effectively managing and supervising the day-to-day operations of the sales department.

Leading nationwide sales team members towards achieving sales targets. Monitoring and analysing performance metrics and suggesting improvements.

Leading the attainment of both revenue and volumes targets. Leading the sales team in tapping into the sales opportunities.

Negotiating and finalizing agreements with large customers.

Developing the sales budget by analysing historical sales data, market trends, and resource requirements to forecast future sales revenue and expenses while in the process ensuring financial viability.

Inspiring the sales team by fostering positive relationships and ensuring their motivation to drive profitability.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal applicants should possess the following minimum qualifications and attributes: