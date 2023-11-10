Natural Resources Management Specialist
Job Description
The main aim of the FAO country offices, is to assist governments to develop policies, programmes and projects to achieve food security and to reduce hunger and malnutrition, to help develop the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sectors, and to use their environmental and natural resources in a sustainable manner. For the period 2022-2026, the FAO Office in Zimbabwe is supporting Government efforts through the Country Programme Framework (CPF) which is based on three pillars: (i) Promotion of inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems to address food security and nutrition; (ii) Building resilience to climate change, agricultural threats and crisis; (iii) Sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection
Reporting Lines:
- The Natural Resources Management Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the FAO Representative in Zimbabwe and the direct supervision of the AFAOR-Programme. The Natural Resources Management Specialist will receive technical guidance from the Environment and Natural Resource Management Coordination Specialist.
Technical Focus:
- Programme quality assurance and monitoring.
- Information management, analysis, report writing.
- Knowledge sharing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supports the delivery of the Zimbabwe Country Programme Framework focusing on sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection.
- Provides technical support to NRM projects and initiatives (forestry/Sustainable Land Management/environment/climate change and wildlife) at Zimbabwe country office in collaboration with technical staff at both country office and SFS (Forestry Officer). Specifically this entails project identification, project formulation, implementation and monitoring.
- Liaise with relevant government departments on all programming issues to ensure buy-in, national ownership, and alignment with national priorities.
- Assists in the preparation of thematic reports for the programme of work as required by various stakeholders (donors, Government, FAO units).
- Contributes to resource mobilization efforts required to meet CPF targets.
- Supports the mainstreaming and integration of environment and natural resources management into other projects and identify opportunities to create synergies.
- Perform other duties as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced university degree in Development Studies, Natural Resources and Environmental Economics, Project Management or related discipline.
- At lest 7 years of relevant experience in project coordination and support.
- Working knowledge of English.
- National of Zimbabwe.
FAO Core Competencies:
- Results Focus.
- Teamwork.
- Communication.
- Building Effective Relationships.
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.
Technical Skills:
- Good knowledge of corporate information systems.
- Good analytical and writing skills.
- Good knowledge of communication and documentation standards.
Other
- FAO does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing)
- Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted
- Please note that FAO only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognized in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU) / United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed at http://www.whed.net/
- For additional employment opportunities visit the FAO employment website: http://www.fao.org/employment/home/en/
- Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, and security clearances.
How to Apply
Deadline: 22 November 2023
