Network Administrator

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing, configuring, and deploying LAN/WAN infrastructure solutions for both wired and wireless technologies tailored to the university’s needs.

Team Lead in ICT networking projects.

Performing regular network maintenance and upgrade tasks, including updates and patches to ensure optimal performance.

Implementing and maintaining network security measures to protect against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Server installations, maintenance and upgrades including virtualisation.

Continuously monitoring network and server performance and making necessary adjustments to optimize efficiency and reliability.

Maintaining accurate network documentation and records of configurations.

Any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Installing, configuring and ensuring availability of video conferencing server platforms.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should have at least a degree in Computer Science, ICT, Information Systems or equivalence.

The candidate must have professional certification in CCNA with at least 2 years post CCNA qualification experience and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certificate.

At least 5 years’ hands on experience in the computer networking field preferably in a University or other complex organization is a requirement.

The ideal candidate must be knowledgeable in firewalls (Sophos or PfSense), LAN authentication solutions, server virtualisation technologies, network monitoring solutions, Linux and Windows servers and wireless technologies.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources