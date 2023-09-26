Network Administrator
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing, configuring, and deploying LAN/WAN infrastructure solutions for both wired and wireless technologies tailored to the university’s needs.
- Team Lead in ICT networking projects.
- Performing regular network maintenance and upgrade tasks, including updates and patches to ensure optimal performance.
- Implementing and maintaining network security measures to protect against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
- Server installations, maintenance and upgrades including virtualisation.
- Continuously monitoring network and server performance and making necessary adjustments to optimize efficiency and reliability.
- Maintaining accurate network documentation and records of configurations.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
- Installing, configuring and ensuring availability of video conferencing server platforms.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant should have at least a degree in Computer Science, ICT, Information Systems or equivalence.
- The candidate must have professional certification in CCNA with at least 2 years post CCNA qualification experience and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certificate.
- At least 5 years’ hands on experience in the computer networking field preferably in a University or other complex organization is a requirement.
- The ideal candidate must be knowledgeable in firewalls (Sophos or PfSense), LAN authentication solutions, server virtualisation technologies, network monitoring solutions, Linux and Windows servers and wireless technologies.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
Telephone No: 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications and their attachments should be sent through (scanned as a single file in PDF) email to: hr@cut.ac.zw
Applicant who does not comply with the requirement will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
Deadline: 06 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.