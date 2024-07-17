Network Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled Network Administrator/Engineer to design, implement, maintain, and support our growing network infrastructure. You will be part of a team responsible for managing and supporting our data networks to ensure high availability and optimal performance. This role involves troubleshooting network issues, optimizing performance, and ensuring the security of our systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN).

Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

Monitor network performance and ensure system availability and reliability.

Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes, and security configurations.

Monitor system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning.

Provide Level-2/3 support and troubleshooting to resolve issues.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval, and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Proven experience in a network administrator or network engineer role.

Hands-on experience with networking, routing, and switching.

Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure.

Experience with firewalls, VPN, and security policies.

Strong knowledge of network protocols (e.g., IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF).

Ability to set up and configure server hardware.

Familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies.

Great at organizing, prioritizing, and multitasking.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information information systems, or a related field.

At least 2-3years relevant working experience within the IT department.

Relevant certifications (e.g., CCNA, CCNP, CompTIA Network+).

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools (e.g., SolarWinds).

Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V).

Familiarity with cloud networking (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Other

How to Apply

If you feel you are capable team player, business oriented and strategic thinker kindly submit your application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to the address below by 17 July 2024

The Human Resources Manager