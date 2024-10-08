Network Analyst: ICT Section (Grade 10)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides network in all premises of the organisation.
- Analyses and enhances network efficiency.
- Administers network equipment.
- Supervises technical team.
- Drafts and administers network policies and procedures.
- Documents the details of the network (inventory, configuration settings, upgrades).
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Computer Science or equivalent. A clean class 4 drivers’ licence.
- At least 4 years experience in a similar work environment.
The Package:
- The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising of a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Senior Administrative Officer, Business Intelligence and Support Analyst, Net Work Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst, Communication Engineer, Assistant Systems Analyst, Network Technician, Technician, or Assistant Web Analyst” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Document (ID) and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Not later than Monday 14 October 2024.
NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.Generate a Whatsapp Message
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.