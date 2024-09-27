Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Network Engineer (Gweru)

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Design, implement, and maintain the university’s LAN/WAN infrastructure across multiple campuses.
  • Manage network hardware, including switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless access points.
  • Ensure secure and reliable connectivity for academic and administrative services.
  • Monitor and analyze network performance, identifying areas for improvement and responding to any security threats.
  • Implement and manage VPN services to support secure access for staff and students.
  • Oversee network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and data encryption.
  • Collaborate with academic departments and other IT staff to support the university’s digital initiatives, such as e-learning platforms and cloud-based services.
  • Document network configurations and procedures to ensure effective management and compliance with university policies.
  • Stay current with emerging networking technologies and security practices relevant to the higher education sector.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
  • At least 3 years of working experience as a Network Technician, preferably in a university or large institution setting.
  • Certifications in Cisco (CCNA, CCNP).

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

