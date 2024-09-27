Network Engineer (Gweru)
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design, implement, and maintain the university’s LAN/WAN infrastructure across multiple campuses.
- Manage network hardware, including switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless access points.
- Ensure secure and reliable connectivity for academic and administrative services.
- Monitor and analyze network performance, identifying areas for improvement and responding to any security threats.
- Implement and manage VPN services to support secure access for staff and students.
- Oversee network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and data encryption.
- Collaborate with academic departments and other IT staff to support the university’s digital initiatives, such as e-learning platforms and cloud-based services.
- Document network configurations and procedures to ensure effective management and compliance with university policies.
- Stay current with emerging networking technologies and security practices relevant to the higher education sector.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
- At least 3 years of working experience as a Network Technician, preferably in a university or large institution setting.
- Certifications in Cisco (CCNA, CCNP).
Other
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
