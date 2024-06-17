Network Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and design networks, perform installations of network equipment, configuration of network equipment and testing.

Provide operational support to assist in the diagnosis and resolution of network problems.

Research and recommend innovative approaches for network administrative tasks.

This position will require occasional after-hours, weekend and holiday work.

Provide technical engineering support, technical and administrative direction for personnel responsible for network design including the review of work products for correctness, adherence to the design concept, and specific user requirements and standards.

Make recommendations for major network designs from detailed analyses.

Participate in conducting solution and technology assessments.

Assist in preparing milestone status reports and deliveries/presentations on network design and analysis progress to colleagues, subordinates, and stakeholders.

Designing, LAN, WAN and VoIP infrastructures.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field.

Bachelor of Technology (BTech): Computer Science And Engineering (Required).

At least 2 years of network engineering or administration experience.

CCNP certification.

AWS certification and experience.

Strong technical and communication skills.

Proficient in dynamic routing protocols like BGP, OSPF.

Skills: Local Area Network (LAN), Network Engineering, Routing Protocols, Wide Area Network (WAN).

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply