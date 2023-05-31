Network Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Suitably qualified, experienced and motivated candidates are invited to apply for the position of Network Engineer which has arisen within Technology Services Department, reporting to the Head Technology Infrastructure and Networks. The role will be responsible for planning, designing, implementing and maintenance of the network infrastructure for voice, data, video, and Wireless network services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Informatics or equivalent is required.

CISCO Certification (CCNA, CCNP, CCIE etc.), or equivalent certification.

2 to 4 years’ experience in Technology or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Network Engineer clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 May 2023