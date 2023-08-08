Network Engineer

Job Description

Karo Platinum Private limited, is establishing a large scale vertically integrated Platinum Group Metais (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications or related field.

CCNP and Sophos Certified Engineer or CompTIAN+

Minimum of 8 years' experience in Networking.

Minimum of 5 years' experience configuring and managing a wide range of networking equipment (Cisco, Netgear, Cambium and Sophos).

Experience and deep understanding of networking protocols (e.g., IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11.

QoS) and OSi model.

Knowledge and experience with cloud-based technology, virtual infrastructure and VMware and Azure environments.

Experience in designing. implementing. and maintaining complex network infrastructure.

Experience with network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Excelient network troubleshooting experience.

Clean Class 4 driver's licence.

How to Apply

Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing the position applied for as the subject of your email.

NB: Note that under no circumstance will Karo Platinum make you pay for employment