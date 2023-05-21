Network Engineer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing and configuring new network solutions and improving the efficiency of current networks.

Creating and designing scalable networks according to Institution specifications and needs.

Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, servers, switches, WAN, DNS and DHCP.

Guiding procuring of network equipment and managing subcontractors involved with network installation equipment.

Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security.

Investigating faults in the network.

Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases

Coordinating computer network access and use.

Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Telecoms, or a related networking field.

Cisco network certification professional would be advantageous.

Minimum of 2 years working experience.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023